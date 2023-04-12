Savannah Chrisley was told to "strategically distance" herself from her parents after they went to jail.

The 25-year-old reality star is best known for appearing alongside her parents Todd and Julie on 'Chrisley Knows Best' but in January they were put behind bars after being found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud and she has now explained that even though it was supposed to be for the sake of her brand, she doesn't care about money and vowed to "fight" for her mother and father.

Speaking on her 'Unlocked' podcast, she said: " I was told that I needed to strategically distance myself. 'We need to focus on your brand, Savannah,' and I don't care. Money means nothing. When you're literally stripped of everything, and I'm 25 now without my parents, that have been my whole life -- literally, there has not been a sporting event, a school event, nothing. I never had to wonder, 'Where's Mom? Where's Dad?'

"They were always there and present. So, it sucks and it's tough, but it's the cards that I've been dealt, and those are my parents. So, I'm not just gonna give up when the going gets tough. I'm digging my heels in harder and I'm fighting for what I know is right. That's the biggest thing for me."

Savannah - who has been entrusted with the care of her siblings Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10 - went on to add that she had "never felt the presence of Jesus" like she had when she visited her father in jail for the first time at the start of his sentence and upon seeing his "resilience" as a prisoner, remains certain that "everything will be OK" for their family.

She added: "I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in that room, with all of these men. And that gave me the strength to move forward and realize he’s going to be OK. To know the difference he’s making in people’s lives, and lives of men that are in there, that have messaged me saying, 'You have no idea what your dad has done for my husband.' Now that is what has gotten me through the past two months. And the kids, and seeing their resilience, and to see that, you know what, we're still a family. We're gonna be OK!"