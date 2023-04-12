Rachel Stevens feels "heartbroken" by Paul Cattermole's death.

The pop star was found dead on Thursday (06.04.23), aged 46, and Rachel - his S Club 7 bandmate - has taken to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to Paul.

Rachel, 45, wrote on Instagram: "Thank you so much for all your beautiful messages of love and support [broken heart emoji] The out pouring of love for our Paul has been so incredibly special and has meant so much. I hope he knew how loved he was [heart emoji]

"Such a kind, gentle and sensitive soul with the most incredible energy and such a wild free spirit. He would light up any room. [stars emoji]

"We are heartbroken but so grateful for the memories we all shared. [prayer emoji]

"An absolute shining star who we will love and miss always

"RIP darling Paul [broken heart emoji] (sic)"

Paul was found dead at his home in Dorset, south-west England.

His family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

Paul shot to stardom as part of S Club 7 in the 90s, and the band previously admitted to being "devastated" about his death.

They said: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."