Jeremy Renner has returned to the red carpet for the first time since his snow plough accident - and insisted he won't be getting rid of his Snowcat.

'The Avengers' star made his first public appearance after being crushed by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully vehicle in January by attending the premiere of his new Disney Plus TV series 'Rennervations' at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday (11.04.23) - and the 52-year-old actor has admitted it was an "intense" experience.

He told People.com: "[It's the] first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the world. It's intense, you know, for me, it's a lot, but it's a step in the direction I want to be going, right?

"And this is exactly what I want to be doing and exactly where I want my life to be right now."

Jeremy cheated death when he was hit by his snow plough while helping his nephew free his car close to his home in Nevada on New Year's Day (01.01.23) and he spent weeks in hospital recovering from injuries which included 30 broken bones.

He's since been undergoing rehabilitation therapy and has been able to get back on his feet. Jeremy was able to walk the red carpet - which was actually blue - with a cane and he also used a mobility scooter to help him get about.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session at at the premiere, he admitted his mum wants him to get rid of his snow plough but he's determined to hang on to it and just "learn to drive it better".

He said: "My mom wants to light it on fire and have a big old party ... 'But] the thing’s amazing, I love the thing … I just have to learn to drive it better."

Jeremy explained he also saw the premiere as a motivational milestone to help in his recovery, explaining: "A big part of my recovery was this show,” said Renner. It set a big milestone for me to get better, to make sure all of this hard work was not all for nothing. I mean, running my damn self over, right? I had a lot of love, man."