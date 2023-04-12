Maya Jama has dismissed rumours she's dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 28-year-old TV presenter has spoken out to silence "silly" gossip linking her to the movie star after they were spotted at several events together this year - insisting they are definitely not a couple and urging fans to "move on".

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: "I’ve been minding my business on holiday said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now ... "

Maya also addressed gossip which suggested she wore a Leo necklace in reference to her budding romance - declaring the piece of jewellery was actually a nod to her star sign.

She added: "That is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please."

Rumours of a romance between the pair were sparked earlier this month when it was reported they had been spotted partying together in New York and London and were pictured at the same event Paris, France last month.

The 47-year-old actor is said to be single after splitting from 'Never Goin' Back' star Camila Morrone , 25, in August after four years of dating while Maya previously dated rapper Stormzy for four years before their relationship came to an end in 2019.

The TV star went on to date basketball player Ben Simmons and they became engaged before calling it quits last year. She recently opened up about her single status in an interview with UK newspaper The Times, saying: "I’m really, really single right now. Newly single. It’s only been a month... but it’s nice."

Maya added of her previous relationship with Stormzy: "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I was starting at MTV. He’d not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies. I don’t think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing. "We were just, ‘We’re young and in love and we’re going to go for it and work really hard.’"