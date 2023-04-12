Sebastian Stan and Maria Bakalova are to star in a new spy comedy.

The pair are attached to feature in the untitled movie that is in the very early stages of development at Paramount.

Jenny Bicks is set to write the script for the film, which is said to involve a failed double agent who becomes an unlikely success and is based on an original pitch.

Paul Feig is looking to direct the flick and will produce alongside Stan, Laura Allen Fischer and Emily Gerson Saines.

Maria shot to fame after starring in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' as Tutar Sagdiyev – the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen's titular alter ego – and explained that she has had to be more measured in the way that she behaves as she is now in the spotlight.

The 26-year-old actress told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Usually, everything that goes on in my head comes straight out of my mouth – which isn't always a good thing.

"But you have to take responsibility for your words."

Maria voices Cosmo the Spacedog in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and is willing to spend the rest of her career working with director James Gunn.

The Bulgarian star told Discussing Film: "I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He's just everything.

"I don't even know how to say it, he's so talented. He's so funny. He's so fun. He's such a great human being. What an example of a person that I'd want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It's just phenomenal.

"I've been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again."