Arnold Schwarzenegger took to the streets of Los Angeles with a shovel to terminate a pothole which had been bothering his neighbours.

The 75-year-old Hollywood action man - who spent nearly a decade as Governor of California - was filmed lugging bags of tarmac and filling in a large hole in the road to help out residents of his local community in the Brentwood area - insisting he wanted to do something about it instead of just complaining.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go."

In the video, Schwarzenegger was seen flattening down the new tarmac with a shovel and even using a broom to sweep up the mess after he was done.

The clip also showed one of his neighbours stopping her car next to the site of the pothole and rolling down her window to thank the star for helping out.

Arnie - who was labelled 'Tarminator' by fans on social media - then told her: "You’re welcome ... You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed."

It comes after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass insisted filling potholes is a priority for the city after winter storms left holes in roads all over the region.

Speaking at a press conference last week, she explained: "City workers are pulling out all the stops, but not to just prepare for every pothole that is reported, but also to be proactive. That means driving around the city, throughout this district and all others, to assess the conditions of our streets and identify and repair the damage right away."