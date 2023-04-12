Su Pollard has recalled being hit by a flying bread roll during a royal food fight.

The 73-year-old 'Hi-de-Hi!' star was among the hosts of Prince Edward's 1987 TV special 'The Grand Knockout Tournament' which invited celebrities to compete in teams led by members of the royal family taking part in wacky challenges to raise money for charity - and Sue has revealed chaos broke out backstage when food started flying in the buffet area.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper's Richard Eden, she said: "'Fergie threw a bread roll and it landed on my head ... We had a fabulous time on Prince Edward’s 'Grand Knockout' contest. There literally was a bun fight in the buffet area. The organisers were a bit fraught ... 'Oh, God, Fergie just had an iced bun hit her'. Princess Anne had lips of string. I think she was a bit taken aback."

The TV competition featured teams each led by members of the royal family with Sarah and her then husband Prince Andrew taking part alongside Prince Edward and Anne, Princess Royal.

The teams featured stars including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Tom Jones, Hollywood actor John Travolta, former 'James Bond' George Lazenby and pop veteran Sir Cliff Richard.

Among the competitors was late singer Meat Loaf, who later claimed he was part of a royal ruckus when Prince Andrew attempted to push him in a moat because his wife Sarah Ferguson was "paying attention" to the 'Bat Out of Hell' star.

He told the Guardian newspaper in 2003: "It [The Grand Knockout Tournament] was great fun. I had a great time. Fergie wasn't exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little - I could be wrong, I'm just reading into this - I think he got a little jealous ...

"Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat. So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes: 'You can't touch me. I'm royal.' I said: 'Well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don't give a s*** who you are, you're goin' in the moat.'"