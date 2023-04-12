Sir Rod Stewart is said to have secretly renewed his wedding vows with wife Penny Lancaster for a second time.

The ‘Maggie May’ singer, 79, who tied the knot with model Penny, 52, in 2007 and who are heading for their 16th wedding anniversary, reportedly help the ceremony in Australia where Sir Rod is touring.

Woman’s Day magazine said they reaffirmed their views alongside their sons Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12, as well as niece Raphaella, 18, after they previously renewed their vows for the first time to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2017.

The magazine added Sir Rod “spaced out” his tour dates so the couple’s loved ones could attend the ceremony.

A source close to the family told the publication ahead of the renewal: “There’s a very good reason why Rod’s insisted he space out his tour dates – it’s the perfect place and the perfect time to renew their wedding vows.

“Now they can’t wait and are using this chance to do something special while here.”

“Penny and Rod love being in love. They think there's something fun about celebrating their vows in different locations around the world, so why not do it all again in Sydney!”

The couple, who were spotted boating last week on Sydney harbour, first renewed their vows a decade into their marriage at their home in Essex in front of 100 family and friends.

Penny told Hello! magazine at the time: “Being able to reflect on those ten years, and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important. This felt more special.

“You get married with the hope that you’ll be together; when we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope, but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together.”

Sir Rod’s two previous wives before he married Penny were actress Alana Collins, 77, with whom he was with from 1979 until 1984 and model Rachel Hunter, 53, to whom he got hitched in 1990 before their 2006 divorce.

Along with the two sons he has with Penny, dad-of-eight Rod had his eldest child Sarah, 59, with his ex-partner Susannah Boffey, and has daughter Kimberly, 43, and son Sean, 42, with ex-wife Alana.

He also had daughter Ruby, 35, with his former model girlfriend Kelly Emberg, 63, and Renee, 30, and Liam , 28, with Rachel.