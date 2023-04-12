Elon Musk says owning Twitter has been "painful".

The SpaceX CEO feels he has been “under constant attack” after he slashed more than half of the 8,000-strong workforce when his $44 billion purchase of the social media giant went through last October and did it to save the site.

The 51-year-old billionaire told BBC News’ journalist James Clayton on Twitter Live: "The issue is like the company's going to go bankrupt if we do not cut costs immediately.

"This is not a caring, uncaring situation. It's like if the whole ship sinks then nobody's got a job.

"What would you do? If you've four months to live, a 120 days, in a hundred and 20 days you're dead, so what do you want to do?”

Elon addressed the exodus of users from the microblogging site since his stewardship of Twitter began.

He said: “I think almost all of them [who left] have either come back or said they were going to come back. There’s very few exceptions.

“Depending on how things go, if current trends continue, we could be… cash flow positive this quarter if things keep going well.”

During the 90-minute chat, Elon - who sold shares in his electric supercar company Tesla to finance the sale - agreed he would swap out the “government-funded” label on some BBC Twitter accounts to “publicly funded” after backlash to the move. He also repeated his fears about the unregulated spread of artificial intelligence tech and claimed that Twitter was “roughly” breaking even.