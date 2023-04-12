Sabrina Carpenter cancelled a gig following a bomb threat.

The 23-year-old actress and singer had been due to perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, on Monday (10.04.23) but changed the location to the nearby Keller Auditorium to accommodate more fans but the show was axed at the last minute after employees at the first venue received a menacing phone call with a "credible security threat".

Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard from the Portland Police Bureau told Rolling Stone: "Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue."

Audience members were escorted out of the Keller Auditorium around an hour after the singer had been due to take to the stage and police conducted extra patrols of the area but did not detect any suspicious activity.

A representative from from concert company AEG Presents said: "While the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically, Sabrina and event organisers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off. Steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly, and safely."

Sabrina later shared her dismay over the cancellation with fans in a post on Twitter, writing: "I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart. This is the last thing I want to do but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight.

"You will be refunded. Refunds will come at point of purchase and we are doing our best to reschedule at a later date. The venue is closed for the evening. Please take care of yourselves and return home safely! I am so sorry. I love you very much".

Sabrina went on to perform at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday (11.04.23) night without incident.