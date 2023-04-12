Elizabeth Holmes is going to prison at the end of the month.

The disgraced tech entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years behind bars after being found guilty of fraud charges in connection to her start-up Theranos and her false claims that she invented a revolutionary way to test for diseases with a drop of blood, which was found to be untrue in 2018.

The 39-year-old Stanford dropout was originally convicted back in November but attempted to appeal her jail term but was thrown out by a federal court despite her concerns about her two young children with her husband Billy Evans.

US District Judge Edward Davila said: "Contrary to her suggestion that accuracy and reliability were central issues to her convictions, Ms Holmes's misrepresentations to Theranos investors involved more than just whether Theranos technology worked as promised.”

Prosecutors believed that Elizabeth was a flight risk after she purchased a single ticket to Mexico, which Judge Davila called “ill-advised” in the ruling.

He continued: "Booking international travel plans for a criminal defendant in anticipation of a complete defence victory is a bold move, and the failure to promptly cancel those plans after a guilty verdict is a perilously careless oversight.”

Elizabeth was once dubbed the “next Steve Jobs” and her rise and fall inspired a podcast, an HBO documentary, and the Hulu mini-series ‘The Dropout’ starring Amanda Seyfried.

Her ex-business partner Sunny Balwani was jailed for 13 years for fraud last year.