Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play event for 'Final Fantasy 16'.

Fans will get a look at the much-anticipated Square Enix game's "dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers."

They will be shown 20 minutes of gameplay during the live stream on Thursday (13.04.23) at 10pm BST/11pm CEST/2pm PT on Twitch and YouTube.

It was just revealed that it's set to be the first numbered sequel to feature the F-word.

The game will also be the first in the hit series to have a mature rating.

Square's Michael-Christopher Koji Fox told WellPlayed: "It’s great to have somebody yell ‘f***!’ when the situation calls for it."

However, he insisted they didn't go "too over the top" with expletives.

Fox continued: "There are a lot of great characters in the game. Because it’s a mature game, I got to let some of them swear which has been fun. In 'Final Fantasy' games, it has always been teen [rated] so we have to be careful for the language.

‘This [Final Fantasy 16] is the first numbered 'Final Fantasy' that is mature. We didn’t go too over the top."

'Final Fantasy 16' arrives on June 22 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.