The US is making moves to regulate artificial intelligence.

President Joe Biden’s administration has already introduced a “guide” around the creation of new AI systems in the shape of an opt-in “bill of rights” that includes five rules that firms should adhere to around issues like data privacy, safeguards around discrimination and clarity on how automatic is being deployed however, more have been proposed.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Alan Davidson said: “In the same way that financial audits created trust in the accuracy of financial statements for businesses, accountability mechanisms for AI can help assure that an AI system is trustworthy.”

He added that they are currently fielding opinions from the public as well as researchers, industry officials and other relevant bodies on the progress and impact of AI made by private individuals like if they “reflect unacceptable levels of bias”.

Alan continued: “We have to move fast because these AI technologies are moving very fast in some ways. We’ve had the luxury of time with some of those other technologies … this feels much more urgent.”

Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joined other big names in tech like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in throwing their support behind calls to halt all investment into AI until it better understood what it will do to society. The note was promoted by in the popularity of the Microsoft-backed and OpenAI-developed ChatGPT bot that can answer questions, and write letters and songs just like a human would.

The letter, which was authored by the Future of Life Foundation, read: “AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts.”