Miranda Kerr's award-winning skin care line Kora Organics was simply a passion project.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel went from catwalk star to boardroom queen with the launch of her skin care line KORA Organics in 2009.

As a pioneer of clean beauty, Miranda, 38, revealed it was nothing more than just a passion project before deciding to take in global.

She told PopSugar: " I've always felt like health is wealth. I was selfishly just doing [it] for myself.

"Then I decided, 'Hey, it's time to get these products out into the world.'"

Since the launch, the beauty brand has gone on to become a household name, guided by Miranda’s philosophy “healthy skin is the most beautiful skin".

But Miranda’s passion for health runs skin deep as it stems from a difficult period in her life.

Kerr was just 16 years old when her mother was diagnosed with cancer of the spleen, which made her prioritise clean living alongside her family.

She previously told Harper's Bazaar Australia: “When I was 16, my mother was diagnosed with cancer of her spleen and this motivated us as a family to take more care of our health.

"So we started researching all the products we used in our home, from beauty products to detergents. We were shocked to find out how carcinogenic and toxic certain ingredients were, which are found in products that are readily available on the market and which claim to be safe … even products that claim to be natural, are not!”