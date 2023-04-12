Amanda Kloots still has dreams about her late husband.

The 41-year-old TV host was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero but he died from complications from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41 and she has now revealed that he has visited her when she is asleep where he reminds her that he is still at her side.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I've only had three dreams of Nick since he passed, but they’ve been the most beautiful, wonderful, heartwarming dreams that, when I wake up, I feel like they really happened. He always tells me in the dream that he’s right beside me all the time. It's really just incredible. I think that’s why I wake up and I feel like he’s right with me because he tells me in my dreams."

'Meanwhile, The Talk' star has three-year-old son Elvis with Nick and has used the stories she told her son about his late dad as inspiration for her new children's book 'Tell Me Your Dreams', which was borne of a nightly ritual the two shared and even asked her son to decided on the colours used in the illustrations.

She said: "We had this ritual of sitting in his rocking chair and we sing songs and we say our prayers and then, for some reason, one night I said, 'Do you want me to tell you your dream that you're gonna have tonight?' and he was little, so he didn't even respond. I just started making up this fantastical story.

"I had this idea that Nick was gonna come into the dream and take him on the dream, the adventure, and then I would have nothing to do with it, but then I ended the dream by saying, 'You know I'm gonna wake up. You’re gonna wake up in the morning and [I'll] come and get you out of your crib and you can tell me all about your dream.

"We just started doing this every night and eventually I would say, 'Do you want me to tell you your dreams?' and he would go 'Yes' and then he was participating in the questions. I would ask, 'What color do you want the trash truck to be?' or 'What color do you want the hot air balloon to be?' Whatever I was making up that night of what he was gonna do with Dada."