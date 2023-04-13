Bella Hadid has spoken out in support of Ariana Grande after she reminded fans to stop commenting on body image.

The 29-year-old pop star went viral earlier this week when she begged followers to stop passing judgement on her changing body and now supermodel Bella, 26, has weighed in on the situation, reiterating to her own follows that they "never know" what a person may be going through at any given time.

On Wednesday (12.04.23), she wrote on Instagram"@arianagrande [white heart emoji] you never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes.

"Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind. There is always a reason for the way people look/feel , so try to be soft , especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through. Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best. So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes , just remember that.

"If someone wants to talk badly about another person , remove yourself from the conversation. It’s so much cooler to be kind. Love you guys. And love you Ari. This is so important , I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you."

Just a day earlier, the 'thank u next' hitmaker had urged her followers to realise that when she was at her what they thought was her "healthiest", she was actually on antidepressants.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what. If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is -- healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy - we just shouldn't. We should really work towards not doing that as much. There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like that I think we should help each other work towards. Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer.

"Personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy,' but that in fact wasn't my healthy."