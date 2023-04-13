Hilary Swank is "on cloud nine" after giving birth to twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

The 48-year-old actress took to social media on Easter Sunday (10.04.23) to reveal they had become parents for the first time to a boy and a girl, who they haven't publicly named yet, and she "couldn't be happier".

A source told Us Weekly: “Hilary is literally on cloud nine right now, and she couldn’t be happier now that her babies are finally here."

The 'P.S. I Love You' star has fallen even more in love with her spouse after seeing him fathering their newborns.

The insider added: “Philip has been an incredible support system and Hilary loves seeing him with the babies.

“She didn’t think it was even possible but seeing him as a father with them has only made her fall even more in love with the man she married.”

Alongside a snap of herself facing towards the sunrise whilst holding the two little ones, she announced on Instagram: "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! [chick emoji, chick emoji] Posting from pure Heaven. (sic)"

The 'Boys Don't Cry' actress revealed the news that she was expecting last October and was excited to be becoming a mother for the first time.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' to promote her TV series 'Alaska Daily', Hilary said: "I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now. This is something I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom! I'm going to be a mom and not just of one but of two."

After being congratulated on the happy news, she said: "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.

"It's far enough along that I can share it. And I am sharing it right now for the first time."

The Oscar-winning star has previously said she is "very maternal".

She told The Mail on Sunday's You magazine in 2020: "I actually do want to talk about this. I feel that I'm very maternal in the people that I care for and all the sentient beings I have around me - my dogs, my horses or just the human beings.

"And I feel like so much of the time women who either choose not to or can't have children are somehow seen as not maternal or not mothering and it is a conversation that needs to be had, because... I've heard a lot of women say that they've been told, 'Oh, you're kind of a failure'. Or, you know, 'Didn't you come here to procreate?' There are so many different ways to procreate!

"Any type of mothering, any type of nurturing, is being a mother. I have a lot of children around me [through] exes who I was with for many years. For a long while I was with a man who had a son [her former agent John Campisi] and I helped raise him. And then after that there was a bunch of kids and I have tons of nieces and nephews."