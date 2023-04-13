Jason Kennedy is to be a father for the second time.

The 41-year-old presenter admitted it was a "major surprise" that his wife Lauren Scruggs had fallen pregnant after they previously struggled with fertility issues, culminating in IVF treatment to conceive their son Ryver Rhodes, now 12 months.

In a video montage shared in a joint Instagram post, Jason played peekaboo with the little boy, telling him he was "going to be a big brother", before showing the tot a positive pregnancy test, which Ryver quickly grabbed and began playing with.

The clip then featured a series of still images, including one with Lauren holding her son to the camera while Jason held the positive pregnancy test, and another where the former E! News star looked shocked while his 34-year-old spouse kissed Ryver on the cheek.

They captioned the post: "This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist — I cannot wait to watch little Ryver be a big brother."

A number of the couple's famous friends were quick to congratulate them, including Jason's former co-host Giuliana Rancic.

She commented: "Love you all so much!!! So so so happy for your sweet beautiful family [heart emojis](sic)"

And actress Kate Bosworth posted: "CONGRATS [heart emojis] could not have happened to two sweeter people xoxo.(sic)"

Before their son was born, the couple - who married in December 2014 - documented their fertility struggles on social media and Lauren previously described IVF treatment as a "blessing" because of the options it gave them.

She told People magazine in 2021: "I'm committed to this journey, and it's a blessing, no matter what, because this could result in something so incredible," the lifestyle blogger said at the time.

"It's such an amazing method of enhancing your fertility and having a sweet baby come into the world ... [I'm] really just trying to make the best of it by being grateful and flipping the script and just embracing it fully."