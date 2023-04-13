Mia Goth is to star in the 'Blade' reboot.

The 'Pearl' actress has reportedly signed up to star in the Marvel Studios' movie opposite the previously-announced Mahershala Ali in the lead role, sources told Deadline.

However, with plot details firmly under wraps, there are no indications as to the character the 29-year-old star will be playing in the movie.

The news comes after Yann Demange was confirmed in November to be directing the film after original helmer Bassam Tariq dropped out and he will be working from a script by Michael Starrbury.

Bassam dropped out as director due to changes in the "production schedule" but will remain involved as an executive producer.

A Marvel statement read: "Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of 'Blade' but will remain an executive producer on the film.

"We appreciate Bassam's talent and all the work he's done getting 'Blade' to where it is."

'Blade' is slated for release in September 2024 and is set to go into production in Atlanta later this year.

While plot details haven't been shared, sources say the plan is for the flick to be dark and gritty in tone and have similarities to the trilogy that saw Wesley Snipes play the human-vampire hybrid character between 1998 and 2004.

Mahershala has been praised by his predecessor Wesley - who tweeted the former 'House of Cards' star "will do great" in the role - and explained how he was thrilled to hear the kind words.

He told 'The Breakfast Club': "Man, you know, [I’m] humbled and so encouraged by that.

"Because he didn’t have to say that. Wasn’t nobody really asking him like that.

"So for him to come out and say that, somebody I look up to so much, I sincerely appreciated that. So thank you, brother."