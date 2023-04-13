Kristen Stewart has joined the cast of her ex-partner Michael Angarano's road-trip comedy 'Sacramento'.

The 'Spencer' actress will star alongside the 'This Is Us' star, who is helming the flick, Michael Cera, and Angarano's fiancée and mother of his young son Leon Frederick, Maya Erskine, 35.

The motion picture "follows Rickey (Angarano), an energetic and free-spirited young man, and Glenn (Cera), his long-time friend who’s settled into domestic life. On an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento, their past comes into focus and questions their future."

Stewart will portray Glenn’s wife, Rosie, and 'Plus One' star Erskine has been cast as Rickey’s wife, Tallie.

AJ Mendez, Iman Karam, and Rosalind Chao are also among the cast.

The former pair will "play best friends and ex-professional fighters who help teach Rickey and Glenn about their own relationship."

Bee-Hive Production’s Stephen Braun, The Wonder Company’s Eric B. Fleischman and Chris Abernathy, Sam Grey, and Angarano and his co-writer Chris Smith are listed as producers.

Angarano told Deadline: “We feel grateful and very excited to make a movie like Sacramento. Chris Smith and I started writing this film years ago, after a pilot of ours didn’t get picked up. We’re honoured to be working with this wildly talented cast and crew led by Stephen at Bee-Hive who is not only a great partner, but a true collaborator. It’s already been quite a journey but we’re finally ready to go make a movie.”

Filming is due to begin shortly.

Angarano, 35, and Stewart were together from 2005 until early 2009.

He and Erskine confirmed they were dating in 2019, and announced they were engaged on November 2, 2020, before welcoming their baby boy into the world in 2021.

Meanwhile, Stewart, 33, is set to star in the thriller 'Love Lies Bleeding' and 'Sontag', the latter of which is expected to begin filming in California, New York, Paris and Sarajevo towards the end of the year.