Rupert Murdoch ended his marriage to Jerry Hall with a brief email, it has been claimed.

The 92-year-old media mogul split from his fourth wife last summer, six years after they tied the knot, and left the Texan supermodel "blindsided" when she received the message out of the blue last June while waiting to meet her then-husband at their home in Oxfordshire.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, Jerry checked her phone and found an abrupt email which read: “Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage.

“We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do…My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”

Tom Cashin, a close friend of the 66-year-old model, said she was left "devastated, mad, and humiliated" by what had happened, while the outlet claimed Jerry told pals she had made an effigy of Rupert, tied dental floss around its neck and burned it on a grill.

The model told friends she was stunned by the divorce.

She confided: “Rupert and I never fought."

There had been some disagreements over the billionaire's anti-abortion views and friction with his children over Jerry's rules about masking and testing before they saw their father but the blonde beauty never felt Rupert treated them as major issues.

The former couple's divorce was finalised last August and Jerry was reportedly barred from giving story ideas to the writers of 'Succession', which is believed to be loosely based on the Murdoch family, as part of her settlement agreement.

Upon moving into the Oxfordshire abode she was given in the divorce, Jerry was said to have found security cameras were still sending live footage to the Fox headquarters in New York but her former partner, Sir Mick Jagger, sent his own security consultant to disconnect them.

And when she moved out of the couple's house in Bel Air, California, Jerry - who has Elizabeth, 39, James, 37, Georgia, 31, and Gabriel, 25, with Mick - was given just 30 days to remove her belongings and was made to show receipts to prove items belonged to her as security guards watched her and her children pack her things.