Brad Paisley has taken an "emotional" trip to Ukraine.

The 50-year-old singer joined a delegation of US senators on a trip to the war-torn country, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and gave an impromptu acoustic performance in Saint Michael's Square in Kyiv.

Brad played his latest song 'Same Here', which he released last month to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, and a Ukrainian folk song.

He shared footage of his performance, which took place in front of destroyed military equipment, on Instagram and wrote: “Same Here, from St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"Emotional experience seeing all this first hand. So much more to share.(sic)"

Brad and West Virginia senator Joe Manchin were photographed with Ukraine's president as they handed him a University of West Virginia baseball cap.

Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Arizona's Mark Kelly also made the trip, with the group taking part in a news conference in St Michael's Square.

During the meeting with reporters, the 'Whiskey Lullaby' singer - who was there because of his role as ambassador for Ukraine’s United24 fundraising initiative - hailed the people of the country as "one of the most inspiring things" he has ever seen.

He said:“It’s an emotional experience seeing all of this firsthand. For me looking around this city and being here for the first time, I’m absolutely struck by the resilience of life and the beautiful nature of the way this city is trying to thrive in the middle of conflict.

"And also trying to be as free as they can be in this hard time. I think as an American, it is one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen, and I’m absolutely honoured to be here.”

Senator Manchin said Brad had "lifted the spirits" of everyone during his performance.

He said in a statement: “It was my pleasure to travel with West Virginian and UNITED24 Ambassador, Brad Paisley, and witness his performance that truly lifted the spirits of everyone present.

"The level of patriotism, professionalism and sheer endurance of the Ukrainian people is inspiring. After this visit, I am even more convinced that defeating Vladimir Putin and ending his ruthless war against the Ukrainian people must remain our top priority.”