Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are returning for 'Deadpool 3'.

The pair are set to reprise their roles as Vanessa Carlysle and Colossus respectively in the upcoming superhero blockbuster.

The duo join Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in the movie, which is slated for release in 2024.

Reynolds – who is reprising his role as the titular hero – recently confirmed that Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will return as Dopinder and Blind Al after appearing in the first two films.

Shawn Levy is directing the flick while Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have penned the script along with Zeb Wells.

Morena revealed last year that she hoped to be returning as Vanessa – the fiancée of Wade Wilson/Deadpool – in the new movie.

Speaking at DragonCon Atlanta, the 43-year-old star said: "You know, from your lips to God's ears, I have no idea. They're writing the script right now. I'm usually the last to find anything.

"I'm not even... I wish I had information I could give you but I really don't. But it'd be great."

The Brazilian actress revealed that her character was meant to die in 'Deadpool 2' before the story was altered and she considered it to be a "good sign" for Vanessa's future in the franchise.

Morena said: "I think when we shot this second film, I would just die. And then after they screened it a few times they actually changed it to include this timeline thing so I think that's a good sign that the fans want to see me again. Whether or not it happens, it's not up to me."