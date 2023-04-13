Pete Davidson is to host 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 'King of Staten Island' star left the comedy sketch show last May after eight years but he is reportedly returning as guest presenter on 6 May, marking the first time he has fronted the show.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “He’s very excited to go back.[Leaving the show] has been a change of pace for him, but in a good way."

Pete has taken the gig to promote his upcoming Peacock series 'Bupkis', which he wrote, produced and starred in and is also being produced by 'SNL' boss Lorne Michaels.

The source added: “Lorne has always been a huge supporter of Pete and his creative vision and Pete thinks the world of Lorne."

When he left 'SNL' last year, the 29-year-old comedian admitted he was "super emotional" after looking back at his time on the show.

Sharing a throwback video, he wrote on Instagram: "This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. "

Pete went on to explain that he "knew" he wasn't really suited to sketch comedy but kept up with his co-stars by playing up to his skills as a stand up comedian.

He wrote: "I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.

"I owe [producer] Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion.(sic)"