NPR has quit Twitter.

The American public broadcaster has pulled all 52 of its official accounts on the microblogging site after they were labelled as “government-funded media” as they believe this to be false as only one per cent of their budget comes from the government.

NPR’s decision has made them the first US-based news brand to stop using Twitter and abandoned their 8.8 million followers.

They accused Twitter of "taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent".

"We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence.”

The social media giant’s boss Elon Musk - who has captained the company since his $44 billion takeover was finalised last October to much criticism - has fought back against NPR’s farewell.

The 51-year-old billionaire posted a link to a claim on their website that outlined how federal funding was “essential” to their operations.

Elon wrote: "What have you got against the truth NPR?"

According to their website, NPR - which is funded by corporate sponsorships, membership fees and donations - calls themselves "an independent, non-profit media organisation".

The UK’s BBC has also been having a similar dispute with Twitter after they were also given the same label but was changed to “publicly funded”.