Tim Peake called the European Space Agency’s jaunt to Jupiter “an exciting mission”.

The astronaut outlined his eager anticipation for the Juice mission that will make notes of the planet and its icy moons Ganymede, Callisto and Europa - which are suspected to have intelligence life - labelled the quest for aliens “inspirational”.

The 51-year-old space explorer said: “This is such an exciting mission, with the power to inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers. What could be more inspirational than the search for extra-terrestrial life?

“Personally, I’m convinced that there is life out there, somewhere. We have already identified 50 billion stars likely to have planets with a habitable zone in this galaxy alone. If you consider that there could be as many as 200 trillion galaxies in the observable universe, the chance of Earth being the only planet supporting life is extremely slim in my view.

“The Juice launch is an important step in trying to unlock the hidden mysteries of the universe.”

The journey - which will depart on Thursday at 1.15pm and be able to be streamed via their official YouTube channel - will use a variety of machines and devices that will also experts to potentially get a unprecedented picture of outer space.”