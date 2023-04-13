Elon Musk has claimed his dog is the new CEO of Twitter.

The 51-year-old billionaire has apparently put his pooch in the slot of chief executive after he ran a poll at the end of 2022 that ruled he should step down from the position that he took after his purchase of the microblogging site for $44 billion was finalised late last year.

After being reminded of the result - which he has not acted on - Elon told BBC reporter James Clayton in their 90-minute interview: "I did stand down. I keep telling you I'm not the CEO of Twitter, my dog is the CEO of Twitter."

The SpaceX founder also labelled his time at the microblogging site “quite a rollercoaster” and spilled how he only bought it because he believed a judge would legally enforce him to do so.

Elon first put his bid in for the site in April last year and later attempted to withdraw it and fight the billion dollar break clause.

Since he took the reins, he has slashed the workforce by more than half and has removed many measures added to increase trust and the spread of misinformation on the site like making verification a paid-for bonus via Twitter Blue.

Lately, the Tesla CEO has teased plans to resurrect his rumoured plan to transform Twitter into a multi-purpose social network called “X” after paperwork was filed in a court in California.