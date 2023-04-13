The 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' theme tune has become the first video game music added to the US National Recording Registry.

The 2023 big-screen video game adaptation's theme, 'Ground Theme' by Nintendo's longtime collaborator, Japanese composer Koji Kondo, was first released in 1985 and will be preserved in history.

Kondo told Congress: “Having this music preserved alongside so many other classic songs is such a great honour.

“It’s actually a little bit difficult to believe.”

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said: "The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture. The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public’s input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next. We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry."

Queen Latifah made history as the first female rapper to have a song added to the Registry with her track 'All Hail the Queen' landing a spot.

Also included in the 25 songs picked for the 2023 addition to the vault were Madonna's 'Like a Virgin', Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas', John Lennon’s 'Imagine', 'Stairway to Heaven' by Led Zeppelin, John Denver’s 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' and Irene Cara’s 'Flashdance … What a Feeling'.

The Eurythmics also made the cut with their track 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)' and frontwoman Annie Lennox said in a statement: “It’s [the song is] a mantra, almost like a Haiku poem, a coded message, a commentary about the human condition. You can use it as a happy birthday song or a celebratory song … it could be anything. Looking back, I love the way people have identified with it."