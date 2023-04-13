Recently added 'Overwatch 2' hero Lifeweaver's control methods are being improved.

The support character became the 37th playable hero to be added to 'Overwatch' recently, and the team are now making some alterations to its "dash and weapon swap".

The game's director Aaron Keller tweeted: The team is looking into alternative control methods for Lifeweaver's dash and weapon swap in order to make the transition from healing to damage smoother. Additional details and timing coming soon."

Lifeweaver's abilities include “biolight” which allows him to heal his teammates, and build structures such as platforms to assist in combat.

He can also reposition teammates, as well as shield them, to prevent people from falling into bad positions or being knocked off the map.

Alec Dawson revealed that the character was created to assist players who didn’t rely on aim skill, and instead focused on positioning and game sense.

His ultimate, Tree of Life, allows Lifeweaver to create a huge tree that emits healing pulses to friendly players and provides cover in the heat of the moment.

Activision Blizzard's Keller also revealed that they are going to fix a problematic bug that saw some players receive a "lower final rank" in Season 3 than they achieved.

He wrote: "We’ve been working to solve an issue for some players who received a lower final rank in Season 3 than they should have. We’ve identified a fix and plan to include it in the next patch later this month. Impacted players should receive their correct Season 3 ranking."