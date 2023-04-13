Eva Mendes doesn’t feel “comfortable” exposing her “very private” family life.

‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ actress, 49, who starred in the film with her 42-year-old partner of 12 years Ryan Gosling – with whom she has daughters Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six – also revealed why they don’t often appear on red carpets with each other.

She made the statements on Instagram alongside a clip from the pair’s ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ – during which they struck up their off-set romance in 2012.

When told by a fan they wanted her to be at Ryan’s side when he walks red carpets at premieres of his upcoming film ‘Barbie’, Eva replied: “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together.”

She added: “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there… Oh wait – for those who may catch me in a ‘lie’ – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film. (‘The Place Beyond the Pines’.)”

And when asked to clarify why she didn’t feel comfortable posting images of the pair together, Eva said: “By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though… (heart emoji.)”

Eva last year appeared to confirm she and Ryan had secretly married when she referred to the actor as her “husband” while promoting the Ronald McDonald House charity on ‘Today Australia’

She said in November 2022 when asked if she was enjoying it Down Under: “I’m loving it here. Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful.

“My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time.”

The same month she also showed off in an Instagram post a tattoo on her inner wrist that said ‘de gosling’ – with fans pointing out how in Hispanic culture women can add ‘de’ – meaning ‘of’ – to their surname to signify marriage.