Adriana Lima says it is the “perfect time” to return to Victoria’s Secret as the face of its new Heavenly perfume campaign.

The 41-year-old Brazilian – who was the brand’s longest-serving supermodel after she first walked the runway as one of its angels in 1999, before retiring in 2018 – is making her comeback after previously saying it was one her biggest wishes.

She told People about being a face of its Heavenly Eau de Parfum campaign: “Heavenly is the perfect time to reunite the brand.

“It's the most iconic and timeless fragrance with Victoria's Secret. I missed Victoria's Secret."

Adriana added the vanilla-like essence of the new scent reminded her of her past working for the brand, and said Heavenly products were an integral part of its famous shows.

She added: “I was living a dream. (Heavenly is) really beautiful. (It) has been also part of the Victoria’s Secret Show for many, many years.. they had the body lotion that was shimmery, so we used to use that a lot before we walked out.”

She said about her love of scents: “I am obsessed with jasmine. The flower, I think, is the most elegant and feminine.

“I will definitely have jasmine in my house, and, when I smell it, it brings me back to my childhood. It’s a beautiful, elegant scent.”

Adriana added about Victoria’s Secret’s branding pivot from extreme female beauty to empowerment: “I feel very honoured to be part of a brand that actually is embracing and celebrating women in every stage of their life.

“Now I’m in a new stage and I feel really happy to be here and to be celebrated. Not only by the brand, but also by everybody that will be seeing the Heavenly campaign.”