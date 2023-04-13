David Bowie landed Jack Whitehall’s dad with a bill of “several thousands of ponds” at a German club for the company of four “busty” naked women.

Former talent agent Michael Whitehall, 83, who carved out a thriving showbiz career before he had comic Jack with his second wife Hilary Isbister, has told how he ended up sitting with the nude girls after late singer Bowie invited him to a film after-party.

Michael was quoted in the Daily Mail saying: “I used to represent an actor, David Hemmings.

“He asked me if I would like to visit the set of a film he was directing in Berlin, ‘Just a Gigolo’.

“David Bowie was playing a major role. We all went for dinner and Bowie looked at me and said, ‘Why don’t we go to a club?’”

When they arrived they were asked: “Would you like any ladies to join you?” Michael added: “Most of the people with us said, ‘Yes, why not?’ Bowie said, ‘Absolutely.’

“And they sent four girls who were very busty German ladies with no clothes on. They sat at the table with us. We talked a little bit.”

Michael added about how Bowie – who was killed by cancer in 2016 aged 69 – disappeared and left him with a huge bill: “I looked around to say something to Bowie and he had gone upstairs.

“It was the most expensive sex I never got.

“The bill came to several thousands of pounds. It said, ‘Four girls’, and in brackets it said, ‘Nude’.”

Bowie’s voracious sexual appetite is well-documented, with Wendy Leigh’s biography of the ‘Starman’ singer, titled ‘Bowie’, alleging his “adventurous sex life” included a four-foot-deep bed known as “the pit”, which hosted the group orgies.

Dad-of-three Michael, who has an estimated net worth of £10million, represented actors including Dame Judi Dench and Colin Firth before finding fame again in later life alongside son Jack, 34, as his straight-laced, grouchy sidekick on travel and chat shows.