Twiggy has paid tribute to the late queen of Britain’s ‘Swinging Sixties‘ fashion Dame Mary Quant.

The UK’s first supermodel, 73, who modelled for Mary, hailed her as a revolutionary business pioneer after the self-taught designer’s family revealed she had died aged 93 at her home in Surrey on Thursday (13.04.23) morning.

Twiggy – real name Lesley Hornby – said on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of Dame Mary: “Mary Quant was such an influence on young girls in the late 50s (and) early 60s.

“She revolutionised fashion and was a brilliant female entrepreneur. The 1960s would have never been the same without her. Condolences to her family. RIP dear Dame Mary.”

Sixties model Pattie Boyd, who also posed for Mary and was famed for being briefly married to The Beatles’ guitarist George Harrison, said the designer was “daringly creative”.

She said on Twitter: “Very sad news today to learn of the passing of the 60s daringly creative, fun genius, much-loved lady, Dame Mary Quant.

“Mary insisted on making George’s and my wedding coats in 1966; his, Black Mongolian Fur and mine, Red Fox. A true icon. RIP.”

A statement from Dame Mary’s family said about her passing: “Dame Mary was one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties.”

Mary – a hero to many who considered her the inventor of the mini-skirt and who was also famous for her “skinny rib” sweaters and hot pants and her quote that “fashion is a tool to compete in life outside the home” – married Alexander Plunket Greene in 1957, and they had one son before his death in 1990.

Born 11 February, 1930 in Blackheath, south east London, Mary was so driven by her wanting to advance feminism through fashion she came up with her so-called “Chelsea look” defined by then-controversially high hemlines, trousers for women and popularising the bob haircut pioneered by her hair stylist icon friend Vidal Sassoon.

Mary’s partnership with Twiggy also propelled her looks to worldwide fame and her boutiques were filled with loud music and free drinks.

Her Ginger Group started in 1963 made fashion affordable for ordinary working women, and she famously said: “I didn’t have time to wait for women’s lib.”