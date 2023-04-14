Tan France is expecting his second child via surrogate.

The 'Queer Eye' star and his husband Rob - whose first child, son Ismail, was born prematurely via surrogate in August 2021 - have announced they are set to become dads again.

Tan, 39, gushed on 'Milk Drunk: The Podcast': “We are over the moon.

“We’ve wanted this for a long time.”

On the stigma surrounding surrogacy, he said: “These are career women, who have children, who just want to find a way to help people who desperately want children.”

Sharing a clip from the interview on Instagram, he said: “Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way! And today – we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother!

“Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate.”

Tan previously admitted he is "much more emotional" since becoming a father.

He told PEOPLE magazine last year: "I have only cried a couple of times on ['Queer Eye']. But ever since I had my baby, it's made me much more emotional. Much more emotional."

The 39-year-old fashion designer is currently in the UK filming 'Say Yes To The Dress', and he admitted being away from his son is "the hardest part, without a doubt, of being a working parent".

He added: "I'm working a lot of hours. And so sometimes I only get to just see him as we're putting him to bed.

"And that makes me really emotional because I really hate not having a lot of time with him. I just really miss him all the time."