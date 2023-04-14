'Top Gun: Maverick' actor Glen Powell is in talks to join the 'Twister' sequel.

The 34-year-old actor is to star alongside 'Normal People' star Daisy Edgar-Jones in the follow-up to the 1996 disaster epic, which is titled 'Twisters', Deadline reports.

While their roles are not known at this time, however, it was previously revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that: "Edgar-Jones will star in the project as a former storm chaser who, after surviving a disastrous tornado encounter, now works a desk job. However, she will soon be forced to, you guessed it, go out into the breach once more."

Not thought to be a direct sequel, the flick is set to be directed by 'Minari's Lee Isaac Chung. The script comes from 'The Revenant's Mark L. Smith.

The original blockbuster starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in the lead roles. It was helmed by 'Speed' director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Daisy, 24, previously starred as Kya Clark from North Carolina in the movie 'Where the Crawdads Sing' and the director Olivia Newman revealed that she hired a movement coach to "shed her Britishness" for the film.

The filmmaker said: "Daisy can very easily drop into that very vulnerable, sensitive, shy place but then she also has this incredible grit and resilience that catches you off-guard.

"[She requested a movement coach] to help her shed her Britishness and get into that Southern marsh girl way of being."

The film's producer Elizabeth Gabler revealed that she and Hello Sunshine colleague Reese Witherspoon had considered a number of stars for the role but opted for Daisy after her performance in 'Normal People'.

She said: "We’d been watching the show and were like, ‘Let’s go to Daisy Edgar-Jones right now.’

"We sent her the script on a Thursday and she auditioned on the Sunday, by which time she’d already perfected the accent.

"Daisy brought us all to our knees in her audition, she blew us away.