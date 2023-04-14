Kerry Washington has shared a poignant message to Jamie Foxx following his hospitalisation this week.

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor was treated by doctors following an incident on Tuesday (11.04.23) which his family described as a "medical complication" and is now said to be making a recovery - and Kerry - who played his onscreen wife in Ray Charles biopic 'Ray' - has now reached out to insist she's thinking of him.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin [husband]."

Kerry added a picture which showed her leaning her into Jamie for a cuddle.

Jamie's health scare was revealed by his daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, who shared the news on Instagram, writing: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."

No further details about Jamie's condition have been revealed but a source told TMZ.com the incident was "serious".

The insider explained: "We're told his condition was serious enough that Jamie's family - some of whom were not in town - came to the hospital. "He's communicating now, and that's good news."

Two days prior to the incident, the actor was filming his upcoming Netflix action-comedy 'Back in Action' in Atlanta, Georgia which marks Cameron Diaz's big screen comeback after a decade away from Hollywood.

People.com reports filming on the movie was halted on Wednesday (12.04.23) after Jamie's health scare but production resumed on Thursday (13.04.23) with the team using a stand-in for the star on-set.