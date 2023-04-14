A man has been arrested in connection to the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Nima Momeni, a self-dubbed tech entrepreneur has been taken into custody in relation to the 43-year-old being stabbed to death in San Francisco and was known to Bob, according to police.

According to his LinkedIn page, The 38-year-old suspect works as a tech consultant.

The former MobileCoin figure’s injured body was uncovered with stab wounds last week near the centre of the California city before losing his life in hospital.

During a press conference, William Scott, the San Francisco Police Department announced that Nima was currently being held by authorities without bail. No detail was given about how the two men knew each other or how well.

In 2011, the suspect was slapped with a misdeameanour for possessing a switchblade on this person, according to criminal records but the matter was dismissed following a plea deal.

According to law enforcement, the arrest does not mean the “case is closed” and an investigation is still in process into the events surrounding the creator of the app that allows for easy transferring of funds.

Bob’s death has shocked Silicon Valley but prosecutors have requested people - like the Twitter CEO Elon Musk who lambasted an apparent wave of violent crime in the city - to not make “irresponsible statements”.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said: “Even one murder is too many. Regardless of the facts, violent acts like this are jarring to us all. I must point out that reckless and irresponsible statements like those contained in Mr Musk’s tweet, that assumed incorrect circumstances about Mr Lee’s death serve to mislead the world in their perceptions of San Francisco and also negatively impact the pursuit of justice for victims of crime.”