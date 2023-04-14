Twitter’s mass layoffs makes it vulnerable to Russian troll farms, say ex-employees.

Elon Musk began his time at the microblogging site in October last year by letting go of more than half of the social media giant’s 4,000-strong workforce as a cost-cutting measure after he purchased it for $44 billion however this has left the potential for attacks from unfriendly actors.

An anonymous former staffer told BBC News: "The whole human layer has been wiped out. All Twitter has left are automated detections systems.”

An investigation by the British public broadcaster has found that Chinese and Russian state propaganda is growing on the website after the 51-year-old billionaire removed the teams that were responsible for preventing this from happening.

The department sought to fix “information operations” and foreign actors from countries like Russia, Iran and China who seek to exert control over public opinion in Western democracies.

In an impromptu interview with the BBC reporter James Clayton, Elon argued that his time on top has led to “less misinformation [on Twitter] rather than more” despite the lack of staff and making verification a paid-for perk via Twitter Blue.

When asked about the fresh findings, the Twitter comms department sent back an automated poo emoji response, the new approach the company has taken to journalists.