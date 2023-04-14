California is trying to make Tesla cooperate with its racial bias investigation.

The electric supercar company is facing legal action from state regulators in order to force them to adhere with their examination into claims of harassment and discrimination of some Black members of staff.

The California Civil Rights Department announced they are pursuing a court order that will go alongside the state’s already existing legal action into employment discrimination allegations that were filed back in February 2022.

This comes after Black members of staff reported and complained about “the near-constant use of racial slurs in the workplace and the presence of racist writing and graffiti in common areas of the workplace.”

In a Alameda County Superior Court filing, the CRD said they issued a subpoena to Tesla at the beginning of last month to speak to a person who has the most awareness of “the alleged misconduct and related policies and procedures.”

They also stated that they had reached out to Tesla - which is led by CEO Elon Musk who also heads up Twitter and SpaceX - but they did not make the person available to talk.

Kevin Kish, the director of the CRD said: “Tesla’s failure to comply with my office’s obligation to investigate allegations of workplace misconduct shows a lack of respect for the rights and well-being of their workers.”

The court documents show that Tesla did not answer the subpoena until the end of last month and only after the CRD had sent over a Zoom link for the meeting, which they rejected and then went to accuse the CRD of misusing its powers to subpoena.

The CRD detailed how Tesla argued that they were not left with sufficient time to find the person in question. Following this the CRD tried to broker a “tolling agreement” but Tesla would not compromise.

In light of this, the government agency is attempting to compel Tesla to explain the reason why they have not “responded fully to the investigative discovery” and all their other questions. They also want Tesla to fork out $1,425 for their lawyer’s fees.