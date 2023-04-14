Amanda Kloots is preparing for a "whole new layer of grief" after the death of her husband now that her son is getting older.

The 41-year-old TV host was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero, but he died from complications from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41 and she has now explained that as their son Elvis approaches his fourth birthday, he is starting to grasp the concept of death which means she will have to develop a new "understanding" of the situation herself.

She told PEOPLE: "There have been some times where he has gotten sad where we're talking about Nick and he says, 'But Dada died,' And then he'll get very, very sad, which is heartbreaking as a parent, obviously. Because in a way, I haven't had yet to deal too much with Elvis' grief. It's coming, and that'll be a whole new layer for me and my grief and helping him get through that and understanding that. So that's coming up for me. I know it's not probably too long away."

However, 'The Talk' star - who used the stories she tells to her son as inspiration for her new children's book 'Tell Me Your Dreams' - went on to add that because her husband died so soon after their son was born, she is still trying to "incorporate" his memory into their life because the little one does not remember his dad.

She added: "I'm always trying to incorporate Nick into Elvis's life. I'm constantly trying to either tell Elvis about his father or what this book does, which is basically, saying to Elvis, 'You're going to go to sleep and you don't have your dad on earth, but you have him in your dreams."