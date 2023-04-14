Miranda Lambert loves to do her own home cooking.

The 39-year-old country star explained that because she has been a touring musician for more than 20 years, she has often found it "difficult" to enjoy home cooking whilst living on the road and loves to indulge when she gets back to her Tennessee abode.

She told PEOPLE: "Living on the road for 20 years, I really appreciate home cooking — especially straight-up comfort food. You don't get to enjoy it that much when you travel for a living. When I'm back in my kitchen, I love making these warm and hearty muffins with corn, sausage, and melty cheese. It tastes like home to me."

The 'If I Was a Cowboy' hitmaker - who tied the knot with police officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2019 but was previously married to fellow country musician Blake Shelton - will release her new cookbook ' Y'all Eat Yet?' on April 25, which features recipes from her youth inspired by the women who taught her how to manage in the kitchen.

Miranda grew up in the rural northeastern Texas town of Lindale and previously explained that she and her family "literally lived off the land" and did not go to a shop for anything except milk.

She told Good Housekeeping: "Dad was like, 'My family will never be hungry again.' And so he started a subsistence farm. We didn't go to the store for anything but milk. My mom made bread and canned everything from the garden. We had chickens, pigs, and rabbits. My dad hunted. We literally lived off the land. There's something to be said for taking advantage of what God's given you."