Richard Armitage felt liberated filming full-frontal nude scenes for 'Obsession'.

'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' actor appears in the saucy new Netflix drama as a surgeon who embarks on an steamy affair with his son's fiancee and he was required to shed his clothes for a number of raunchy moments with his co-star Charlie Murphy - but Richard is adamant he didn't want to worry about being naked.

When asked if filming in the nude was liberating, the 51-year-old actor told Hello! magazine: "It really was. My attitude is 'It's the body, it's the human body'. Just be a little bit laissez-faire about it. If you are uncomfortable with it, then it's your problem. Don't be uncomfortable about it."

Richard went on to credit the show's intimacy co-ordinator with helping the actors through the saucy scenes. He also revealed he was warned against taking on such a sexy project but he was determined to be relaxed in his approach to it.

He explained: "When a project like this comes in your direction, there are a lot of people trying to warn you and say: 'It's going to be challenging, it's going to be very revealing, and there will be a lot of intimacy'.

"But I thought, 'It's fine.' I'll approach this like a European, like how the French deal with cinema, see their view of the human body and their view of relationships and intimacy.

"They're much more relaxed. I kept saying to myself: 'You've thrown enough punches, pulled enough triggers and swung enough swords in your life, and done all kinds of things surrounding violence'. It doesn't get the same raised eyebrow. This is an exploration of human desire."

Richard added of working with 'Happy Valley' star Charlie: "We were both very ‘adult’ about it [the saucy scenes] ... Charlie and I laughed a lot. I think we connected through humour. She's just got a brilliant dry sense of humour and a view on life that made it very easy to play those scenes, we'd high-five each other at the end of the day and say: 'See you tomorrow'."