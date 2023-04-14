Scarlett Johansson doesn't like wearing foundation and would rather improve her complexion through a healthy skincare routine.

The 'Black Widow' star has launched her own beauty line called The Outset to create a "reliable, everyday skin system" and she has now revealed she uses a simple routine every morning which doesn't include hiding her skin with layers of base coverage.

Speaking on 'The Skinny Confidential Him and Her' podcast, Scarlett explained: "This is what I use everyday. I use a cleanser every day, I use serum in the morning, and then a daily moisturiser. That's what I use every morning ... I don't put any foundation on."

She also revealed she tends to avoid any face masks that dry her skin out because she's suffered with acne in the past. Scarlett explained: "I can't stand that kind of clay dry cracky [face mask] ... that gives me acne ... so if I use a dry clay mask that flakes off that's not good for me."

When asked to describe the make-up she does wear, the 38-year-old actress said: "I have some concealer on because I desperately needed it this morning, a little blush, a little shimmer and that's it ... Yes [ I keep it simple] ..."

She went on to confess she puts her aversion to wearing make-up down to spending years getting done up for her movie work.

Scarlett added: "I don't know if I would have like a more of a full face of make-up if I didn't work in a job where I wore make-up for the last like 30 years. But I do wear a lot of make-up for film and stuff so that's part of it ..."