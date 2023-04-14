Khloe Kardashian gets "so emotional" when she thinks about how quickly time with her kids is passing by.

The 38-year-old reality star is mother to five-year-old True as well as a son - whom she welcomed via surrogate in August - with former partner Tristan Thompson and took to social media the day after her eldest turned five on Wednesday (12.03.23) to explain that she "prayed" to have the little one for years.

She wrote on Instagram: "True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years. I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls. I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with.

"Now my sweet baby is 5 I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you.

'The Kardashians' star went on to add that she is "excited" to see what the next year has in store for her daughter and thanked the little one for "choosing" her as her mother as she declared that her children are her "entire life."

She added: "My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!

"Mommy and Baby love you TuTu PS I know her birthday was yesterday, but I was too busy being in the moment with my birthday girl."