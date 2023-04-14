Nintendo has insisted that it is "not affiliated" with Russia.

The gaming giant - famous for creating the 'Super Mario franchise - became aware that several companies are continuing to import their products into the country, which launched an ongoing military invasion on neighboring country Ukraine in February 2023, but claimed they have "no involvement" with the country themselves.

In a statement, Nintendo said: "We are aware that several companies in Russia operate parallel imports of goods, including Nintendo products. Nintendo is not affiliated with such companies and has no involvement in parallel import activities in Russia."

The Japanese developers went on to add in the statement that they are continuing to "investigate" potential solutions when it comes to supplying their Russian market directly.

The statement continued: "We continue to investigate solutions to honor preceding commitments to our customers in the Russian market. In this vein and a spirit of transparency, we are in advanced discussions with potential suppliers of repair and warranty service for Nintendo products that had already been sold in the Russian market, with LLC Achivka being one such potential supplier."