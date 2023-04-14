PlayStation has teamed up with Jackie Robinson Foundation for the third year to celebrate the "trailblazing" baseball player.

The Sony-owned console has decided to offer fans the chance to purchase a special charity pack to honour the sports star - who died in 1977 at the age of 53 - after he found his place in history as the the first African American to play in Major League Baseball during the modern era.

In a blog post, PlayStation said: "In partnership with the Jackie Robinson Foundation, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Players Association, and Major League Baseball you can purchase the Jackie Robinson Foundation Charity Pack ($4.99 USD, from April 14, 2023 through April 29, only on US digital platform stores where MLB The Show is sold). PlayStation and San Diego Studio will donate 100% of the proceeds* from this pack after store platform fee deductions are applied to the Jackie Robinson Foundation. These donations will continue to support the JRF/PlayStation-MLB The Show Scholars Program to help reduce the achievement gap in higher education. "

The post went on to note that Jackie's triumphs as a baseball player marked a "societal change" at the time and noted that the foundation in his name continues the legacy.

It coninued: "Jackie Robinson played a pivotal role in societal change as a champion of racial equality and social justice. In turn, the Jackie Robinson Foundation continues that legacy as one of the best scholarship and leadership development programs for students from underrepresented groups for the past 50 years.

"We want to realize the power of education and career opportunities and allow for better economic equality and equity. Bringing more diversity into our communities, our products, and our games. We couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership with the JRF and Jackie’s family as we strive to achieve these goals. "