Queen Elizabeth was left in 'Peppa Pig: World Adventures' after her death because the creators felt that children should still "learn" about her.

The monarch passed away last year at the age of 96 following a record-breaking 70-year reign but developers of the video game version of the hit children's TV series had already included an animated version of her in which she is seen meeting the show's heroine in London and despite a "very quick discussion" about removing her, creators ultimately decided to keep her in.

Producer David Moral told Eurogamer: "Unfortunately, the Queen passed away during development, and at that moment we had already implemented the character of the Queen and built this whole trip in London. When the news came up, there was discussion on how we should address the issue, because obviously there were different options. We could have removed the trip, we could have removed London and the Queen from the game, which would have been an option. Now it's out I think everyone is glad we decided to keep the Queen in the game. Even though she's not here, it's very nice people around the world and the kids are playing [Peppa Pig: World Adventures], and they meet the Queen and learn who she is, because she was such an important figure in the UK and in the world for decades."

Instead of removing the monarch completely, the screen fades to black after the player completes the scene and an image has been added which sees the Queen jumping in muddy puddles with Peppa, with an in memoriam message attached.

Ester Zanon from publisher Outright Games, added: "It was a very quick discussion if I remember correctly, because when Queen Elizabeth suddenly passed away, everyone [involved with the game's development] were all like 'she has existed and she's in the show'... It felt a bit unfair to cut her. She's history for all of us."