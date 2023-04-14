Lewis Capaldi’s relationship with his new girlfriend is going “really well”.

The ‘Somebody You Loved’ singer, 26, was first linked with his Scottish actress partner Ellie MacDowell, 23, in November, and he said she makes him “happy” as he continues to struggle with the increasingly severe tics from his Tourette’s syndrome.

He told DJ Scott Mills on his Radio 2 show about Ellie: “I have a girlfriend and that’s going really well, I am (a) happy chappy, she’s a lovely lady I feel good about everything.”

Lewis also stressed his new ballad ‘Wish you the Best’ had nothing to do with Ellie and is about an ex moving on.

He said: “It’s about someone moving on and that feeling where you know it’s the best thing for that person but you want to say to them and all you say is good luck I’m really happy for you but actually you are dying inside and want to tell them all the things you miss about them and why they should stay with you, so just a really happy song for the summer.”

Lewis previously dated ‘Love Island’ winner Paige Turley, 25, on and off from 2014 to 2016 after they met at college.

She is said to have inspired his album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ and his hit single ‘Someone you Loved’.

Lewis was then linked to student Catherine Halliday for seven months before they reportedly split in September 2020.

The singer has revealed he was on dating app Hinge – after he was banned from Tinder and Bumble as users thought it was a fake account.