The Pet Shop Boys have released their first new music in three years.

Singer Neil Tennant, 68, and Chris Lowe, 63, are putting out a four-track CD called ‘Lost’ to go with their new 64-page book ‘Pet Shop Boys Annually 2023’.

Neil said never-before-heard songs ‘The Lost Room’, ‘I Will Fall’, ‘Skeletons in the Closet’ and ‘Kaputnik’ – written and recorded as demos in London and Berlin in 2015 for potential inclusion on the album ‘Super’ – were only dropped from the record “not because we didn't like them,” but “because they didn’t fit the album”.

The band added the decision to release them now as an EP was also made because “they all sit together quite well” as a set of “super-electronic” tracks, and “some of them are sort of relevant to the world at the moment”.

Their EP takes its title from the first new song, ‘The Lost Room’, but “it also seems to represent a sort of larger, philosophical or political point, where there have been times recently where the world feels a bit lost in terms of the direction it’s going in”, according to the group.

The songs were written and produced by Pet Shop Boys and mixed by Pete Gleadall, and the digital EP, also available now, includes a bonus track – a new mix of ‘Living in the Past’, which was released last month.

Pet Shop Boys put out a new issue of ‘Annually’ every year and the 2023 edition features a host of special content including a diary and behind-the-scenes photos from the first leg of their ‘Dreamworld’ tour, which included headlining the Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival.

Neil and Chris, who have started work on their next studio album and have announced new tour dates for late spring/summer, also discuss in the book the Pet Shop Boys/New Order co-headline ‘Unity’ tour of North America, with exclusive photographs by New Order’s creative director Warren Jackson.

Its archive section includes a feature and photos reprinted from The Face magazine in 1993, covering Pet Shop Boys’ first visit to Russia, when they launched MTV Russia and shot some of their ‘Go West’ video in Moscow.

A press release for the book said: “There is also news from this past year and information about future plans,” as well as “Exclusive photos, answers to selected letters and more.”

‘Pet Shop Boys Annually 2023’, including the special 4-track CD ‘Lost’, is available exclusively from the PSB store for £25.