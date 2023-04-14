Raquel Leviss has checked into a mental health facility.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ personality, 28, is getting treatment after her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, 39, ended his nine-year romance with Ariana Madix, 36, in March, and she is said to have chosen to enter the voluntary centre before their fling was uncovered.

Her representative told Entertainment Tonight: “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counselling.”

The spokesperson added Raquel had planned to admit herself before the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion was taped on March 23, saying: “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment.

“Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

The representative was said to have stressed she is not in rehab for substance abuse issues.

In a statement posted to Instagram on 8 March, Raquel apologised “for my actions and choices” to co-star Ariana.

She said: “I want to apologise for my actions and my choices to Ariana, my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behaviour and make healthier choices.”

Raquel added she didn’t “expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness” from her fans and fellow cast members, saying: “Right now I must focus on my own health and well being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritise my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

She also pointed out in the wake of headlines about her relationship with Tom she’d been “physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated”.